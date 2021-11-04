California offers free online commercial cannabis permitting workshop

Department of Cannabis Control will provide an overview of the state’s cannabis cultivation licensing program and review their requirements for commercial cannabis farming.

Information provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that along with Department of Cannabis Control and State Water Resources Control Board, it’s hosting an online commercial cannabis cultivation permitting workshop on Nov. 17.

“The free workshop is ideal for new and existing commercial cannabis cultivators, consultants and other interested parties,” Fish and Wildlife said.