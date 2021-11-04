California offers free online commercial cannabis permitting workshop

Information provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that along with Department of Cannabis Control and State Water Resources Control Board, it’s hosting an online commercial cannabis cultivation permitting workshop on Nov. 17.
“The free workshop is ideal for new and existing commercial cannabis cultivators, consultants and other interested parties,” Fish and Wildlife said.
Residents interested in attending can use the link below to watch the webcast. No registration is required.
Questions can be submitted in advance of the event by sending an email to [email protected] with “Cannabis Webcast” as the subject line. Questions not answered during the webcast will be forwarded to the appropriate agency for a response.
Workshop Details:
- Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Webcast link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85790781060(opens in new tab)
- Department of Cannabis Control will provide an overview of the state’s cannabis cultivation licensing program and review their requirements for commercial cannabis farming. Fish and Wildlife will cover their online notification system (EPIMS), types of permits issued and other compliance requirements. The State Water Board will review the cannabis policy, permitting process and other important information.
For more information about becoming a licensed commercial cannabis farmer, visit the Cannabis Control website at cannabis.ca.gov(opens in new tab), or call 844-61-CA-DCC (844-612-2322) or send an email to [email protected]. To report suspected illegal cannabis activity, visit https://cannabis.ca.gov/resources/file-complaint/(opens in new tab).
To learn more about Fish and Wildlife’s cannabis program, visit wildlife.ca.gov/cannabis or email [email protected]. To report environmental crimes, such as pollution, water diversions and poaching, please call the CalTIP hotline at (888) 334-2258 or text information to “TIP411” (847411).
To learn more about the State Water Board’s role in cannabis cultivation permitting, visit waterboards.ca.gov/cannabis(opens in new tab). For compliance assistance regarding the Division of Water Quality Cannabis Cultivation General Order, send an email to [email protected] or call916-341-5580. For compliance assistance regarding the Division of Water Rights Small Irrigation Use Registration, send an email to [email protected] or call 916-319-9427.