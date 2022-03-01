California removes masks mandates starting March 1

California will move from mask requirements to mask recommendations in schools on March 11.

Information provided by the Office of the Governor

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced California, Oregon and Washington are moving together to update their masking guidance following declining case rates and hospitalizations across the west. After 11:59 p.m. on March 11, California, Oregon and Washington will adopt new indoor mask policies and move from mask requirements to mask recommendations in schools.

State policies do not change federal requirements, which still include masks on public transit.

“California continues to adjust our policies based on the latest data and science, applying what we’ve learned over the past two years to guide our response to the pandemic,” Newsom said. “Masks are an effective tool to minimize spread of the virus and future variants, especially when transmission rates are high. We cannot predict the future of the virus, but we are better prepared for it and will continue to take measures rooted in science to keep California moving forward.”

In California, starting March 1, masks are no longer be required for unvaccinated individuals, but will be strongly recommended for all individuals in most indoor settings, the release said. It added that after March 11, in schools and child care facilities, masks will not be required but will be strongly recommended.

“Masks will still be required for everyone in high transmission settings like public transit, emergency shelters, health care settings, correctional facilities, homeless shelters and long-term care facilities,” the release said. “As always, local jurisdictions may have additional requirements beyond the state guidance.”