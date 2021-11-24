California Secretary of State certifies Gubernatorial Recall Election results

There were 12,892,578 total votes cast.

Information provided by California Secretary of State

On Nov. 24, the California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber certified the results of the Sept. 14, 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall Election.

The results for the question of whether to recall Governor Gavin Newsom are:

Voting Yes- 4,894,473

Voting No- 7,944,092

The release stated that though the recall was not failed, the results for the replacement candidates are required to be tabulated. The results for each candidate may be found here.

“Despite the ongoing uncertainties of the pandemic, I am encouraged that millions of Californians were still committed to participating in the California Gubernatorial Recall Election – nearly 3.5 million more than participated in the 2003 recall election,” Weber said. “As I’ve said before, democracy matters to Californians, and giving them the option to participate early by mail, at secure drop-off locations, or safely in person has clearly reinforced their commitment to making their voices heard.”

She continued to say, “I also want to commend the state’s elections officials and poll workers for stepping up to ensure the recall ran so smoothly. The short timeline and the logistics of providing voter information, ensuring access to the election, securing the ballots, and protecting the health and safety of voters were challenging endeavors. Their effectiveness at delivering an accessible, fair, and secure election under these conditions deserves our respect. I am proud to serve with them in the administration of our democracy.”

