California secretary of state certifies petition to recall Newsom

Recall election is scheduled for Sept. 14.

The California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber announced she notified Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis that she has certified the petition to recall Governor Gavin Newsom. Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis scheduled the election for Sept. 14.

According to the press release by Weber, of the 2,161,349 signatures submitted, 1,719,900 have been determined to be valid, a sufficient number for the recall election to move forward.

“The Lieutenant Governor is now required to set a date for the election not less than 60 days nor more than 80 days from the date of the certification of sufficient signatures,” the release states.

Kounalakis’ proclamation can be found here.