California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant application deadline extended

Applicants now have until Jan. 13 to submit for relief funding.

Information provided by county of San Benito.

The application deadline for California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grants has been extended to Jan. 13, with $475 million of funding administered by the California Office of the Small Business Advocate to be distributed in two rounds.

Applicants must meet the eligibility requirements as outlined in the grant. Once the application window closes, an appointed committee will score each application. Distribution is based on program priority factors, including the COVID-19 health and safety restrictions following the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, local county status, and the new regional stay-at-home order, can be found through the following link: https://covid19.ca.gov/ safereconomy/

To apply and get additional information, visit: https://careliefgrant.com/

The state will be conducting two rounds of applications. The amount of grant funding ranges from $5,000 to $25,000.

Businesses are eligible based on their annual revenue as documented in their most recent tax return:

Eligible Businesses Annual Revenue Grant Amount Available Per Business $1,000 to $100,000 $5,000 Greater than $100,000 up to $1,000,000 $15,000 Greater than $1,000,000 up to $2,500,000 $25,000

Round One

Application opened Dec. 30

Application closes Jan.13 at 11:59 p.m.

Start of approval notifications Jan. 15

Applicants who submitted their application and submitted all documentation in the first round do not need to reapply; qualified applications will be automatically rolled over into the next funding round for consideration.

Round Two

Application opens TBD

Application closes TBD

Start of approval notifications TBD

Round Two is the final application window for the program. Grant awards for businesses in the second application window will be made in two decision rounds for funding.