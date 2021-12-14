California to require indoor masking starting Dec. 15

This requirement is in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. It will be in effect until Jan. 15, 2022.

Information provided by County of San Benito

A release from the County of San Benito on Dec. 13, said that with case rates increasing 47% since Thanksgiving, the California Department of Public Health will require universal masking to increase protection to individuals, families, and communities during the holidays. The Department will require masks to be worn in all indoor public settings regardless of vaccination status for the next four weeks.

Beginning Dec.15, 2021, the California Department of Public Health will require masks to be worn in all indoor public settings regardless of vaccine status through Jan. 15, 2022, at which point California will make further recommendations as needed in response to the pandemic.

The following individuals are exempt from wearing masks at all times:

People younger than two years old due to a of the risk of suffocation.

People with a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that prevents wearing a mask. This includes people with a medical condition for whom wearing a mask could obstruct breathing or who are unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove a mask without assistance.

People who are hearing impaired, or communicating with a person who is hearing impaired, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication.

People for whom wearing a mask would create a risk to the person related to their work, as determined by local, state, or federal regulators or workplace safety guidelines.

Additionally, the Department of Public Health updated its requirements for attending mega events, like concerts and sporting events. Prior to attending an event, attendees will now require either proof of vaccination, a negative antigen COVID-19 test within one day of the event, or a negative PCR test within two days of the event.

Public Health also issued a new travel advisory effective immediately recommending that all travelers arriving in California test for COVID-19 within three to five days after arrival, regardless of their vaccination status.

To schedule an appointment for the vaccine, go to http://myturn.ca.gov. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are all available within the county. Vaccinations are no-cost to the public, insurance is not required, and there are no immigration requirements.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccine, visit covid19.ca.gov/vaccines/.

San Benito County COVID-19 Hotline 831-636-4113