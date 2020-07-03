California Transportation Commission approves $1.8 Billion to repair infrastructure and transit

$6.1 million allocated to construct maintenance vehicle pull-outs, gore and center median paving on various areas along Highway 101 between Monterey and San Benito counties.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5

In a release Caltrans District 5 said The California Transportation Commission approved on June 24 more than $1.8 billion to repair highways and bridges and improve the state’s growing network of pedestrian, bicycle and mass transit routes. This investment includes nearly $1.1 billion in allocations for State Highway Operation and Protection Program (SHOPP) projects, Caltrans’ “fix-it-first” program aimed at preserving the condition of the State Highway System.

The approved funding is from federal and state gas taxes, including $800 million from SB 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

“These vital investments will help keep our highways safe and efficient for all users,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin. “This includes improving safety and access for cyclists and pedestrians through investments in active transportation facilities that support individual and public health, cleaner air and reduced dependence on driving.”

Projects approved within Caltrans District 5 include:

$1.4 million to rehabilitate a deteriorated culvert, repair erosion, improve drainage and prevent highway damage on State Route 1, south of the Limekiln Creek Bridge near Lucia in Monterey County.

$8.6 million to perform a seismic retrofit of two bridges, install rock slope protection and rehabilitate the bridge decks at the San Antonio River Bridge on US Highway 101 in Monterey County.

$6.1 million to construct maintenance vehicle pull-outs, gore and center median paving to reduce the exposure of highway workers to traffic on US Highway 101 at various locations in Monterey and San Benito Counties.

Funding in the new 2020 SHOPP will support 310 miles of new and repaired bike lanes, installation and repair of nearly 50 miles of sidewalk, nearly 3,000 new crosswalks, and 178 transit stop improvements, such as bus shelters. With this week’s action, the commission has approved a total of $100 million to fund projects that improve pedestrian and bike access and safety. Caltrans is engaged with local stakeholders to identify active transportation improvements to 22 current projects, with additional projects determined through community outreach and collaboration.

Separate from the SHOPP, more than $500 million in funds approved this week are for rail and mass transit projects, including intercity rail and bus services. Funded in part by SB 1, this allocation expands access to public transportation and helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions, vehicle miles traveled, and congestion.

The state’s portion of SB 1 funds represents an ongoing investment for the maintenance and rehabilitation of the State Highway System. By 2027, these funds will enable Caltrans to fix more than 17,000 lane miles of pavement, 500 bridges, 55,000 culverts, and 7,700 traffic operating systems that help reduce highway congestion, such as ramp meters, traffic cameras and electric highway message signs.

