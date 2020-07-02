California updates its guidelines for fitness facilities and and places of worship

Changes in worker training, cleaning, physical distancing, aquatics, facility showers and food concessions modification for gyms.

Information provided by San Benito County.

On July 1, the State of California updated guidance for Fitness Facilities and Places of Worship.

The updated guidance can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/.

Changes to Fitness Facility Guidance include the required State of California Face Coverings and other significant changes in worker training, cleaning, physical distancing, aquatics, facility showers and food concessions. Fitness facility owners and patrons are advised to completely review the new state guidance to ensure compliance.

Guidance for Places of Worship has been updated to include the required State of California Face Coverings. There is also additional guidance regarding “discontinue singing and chanting activities” additionally (paraphrased) “Consider practicing these activities through alternative methods (such as internet streaming) that ensure individual congregation members perform these activities separately in their own homes.” Places of Worship administrators and parishioners are advised to completely review the new state guidance to ensure compliance

For any local questions or concerns you can email publichealthreferral@cosb.us or call 831-636-4113