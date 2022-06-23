Californians are concerned about financial issues according to survey

The survey did not include San Benito County residents

Areas in scope of survey. Grey areas are not in scope of survey. Photo courtesy of PPIC.

The Public Policy Institute of California conducted a study in May regarding residents’ feelings about the economy and other issues facing Californians. However, the study did not include the entire state. The Central Coast, which includes San Benito County, was not included in this survey. There were 1,702 people surveyed.

Many questions focused on financial issues. Those surveyed listed inflation, jobs, and the economy as the top issue facing the state.

Fifty-three percent of people surveyed that earn under $40,000 a year said rising prices are causing financial hardship for their households.

Only 15% said they are better off today than they were a year ago with 20% of that group reporting earning more than $80,000 annually.

The report also said that 70% of Californians surveyed believe that the state is divided into haves and have-nots. This is up from 60% in 2011. The belief that the state is divided into two economic groups is widespread with those surveyed, with two -thirds or more across parties, regions, and demographic groups holding this view.

When asked which group they belong to, residents are more likely to say they are part of the have-nots (45%) than the haves (39%). Across partisan and demographic lines, Democrats (53%), those with household incomes greater than $80,000 (62%), college graduates (58%), Asian Americans (49%), and whites (48%) are more likely to say they are part of the haves. Sixty-four percent of those with household incomes of less than $40,000 say they are part of the have-nots, rather than the haves.

See study here.