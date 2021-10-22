California’s secretary of state visits Elections Department

Shirley Weber was given a tour of SBC’s election office during her 58-county tour of California.

Information provided by San Benito County Elections Office

The San Benito County Elections Office announced that Oct. 21, that it received a visit from California’s Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber.

“We were happy to welcome Dr. Weber to San Benito County as she visits all 58 counties in California,” said Joe Paul Gonzalez, Auditor-Controller, Recorder & Registrar of Voters.

According to the release, Weber received a tour of the Clerk, Recorder, and Election departments, the Ballot Counting Room and documents in the Hall of Records that included the early history of the county.

“It was great to see Dr. Weber in person and to have the staff meet her and share about our county,” said Gonzalez.

“Dr. Weber’s visit was exciting to all staff members,” the release states. “We look forward to our continued work with Dr. Weber and the rest of the Secretary of State staff.”