Call for entries open for nonprofit design grant

Schipper Design's Creatives for Community program offers up to 30 hours of donated expertise in marketing and design.

This article was contributed by Schipper Design.

Schipper Design is excited to announce the call for entries for the 2021 Creatives for Community design grant program. The program is one way of contributing to our local communities by doing what we do best—design. Developed by Schipper’s founder, Kathy Schipper, the program stemmed from years of collaboration with nonprofits and her belief that nonprofits are an essential part of a healthy community and should have marketing materials that equal their for-profit counterparts.

In this annual grant program, each nonprofit receives up to 30 hours of donated expertise in marketing and design as well as personalized attention from the design and account management teams at Schipper.

Past recipients include BenitoLink, Big Sur Fire Brigade, Central Coast Visiting Nurses Association, Monterey Off Road Cycling (M.O.R.C.A), Live Like Geno Foundation, R.E.A.C.H San Benito County Parks, San Juan Fiesta Fun Run, Sun Street Centers, Housing Matters and the San Juan Home and School Club.

Creatives for Community is a chance for Schipper Design team members to use their skills and experience to serve our local communities and connect with clients in a different way. The 2021 application process is now open and applications will be accepted through March 19.

For more information on the 2021 grant process and applications, email info@schipperdesign.com or visit our website for more information.

About Schipper Design:

Founded in 2004, Schipper Design is a full-service, certified woman-owned, marketing and creative agency located in the quaint Central California town of San Juan Bautista. With over 50 years of combined marketing and design experience, Schipper Design emphasizes quality of design and terrific customer service—the perfect combination! Their award winning design team offers innovative communication results through branding and identity programs; award-winning design for web, print, advertising, packaging, and exhibits; marketing strategy, positioning, and execution; and digital marketing and social media programs poised to motivate.

Clients include: A10 Networks, the 49ers Museum, Door to Hope, First Five Monterey County, Flourish Ventures, Natividad, Robson Homes, Stevenson School, Syngenta Flowers.

For more information, contact Schipper Design at (831) 623-2341 or www.schipperdesign.com.