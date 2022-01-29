Caltrans’ Adopt-a-Highway program offers stipends

Up to $250 stipends will be awarded for eligible litter clean-up events.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5

Caltrans announced it is offering incentive stipends to those who participate in its Adopt-A-Highway Program as part of the Clean California Initiative. The incentive stipends will be offered up to $250 per eligible litter clean-up event per site for a maximum of 12 payouts a year.

These stipends will include $250 for cleanups on adopted highway segments. In addition, $250 will be issued following a cleanup of all sides of ramps and quads, $125 for one on/off ramp and $62.50 for a single ramp.

An incentive stipend for up to $250 will be issued for clean-ups of “Non-Traditional Adoptions” such as Park and Ride locations and bicycle paths which is under the discretion of the local AAH Coordinator.

The Adopt-A-Highway (AAH) Program is administered by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans). Adoptions usually span a two-mile stretch of roadside and permits are issued for five-year periods. Groups in good standing may renew their permits indefinitely. Participation is free to volunteers and signs identifying your group are included at no charge.

The public can learn more about the Caltrans Adopt-A Highway Program and the Clean California Initiative at:

https://dot.ca.gov/programs/maintenance/adopt-a-highway

https://cleancalifornia.dot.ca.gov/