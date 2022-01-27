Caltrans and San Benito County to hold free bulky item recycling event

Event is scheduled for Jan. 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at John Smith Road Landfill.

Information provided by County of San Benito

County of San Benito announced the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and San Benito County Integrated Waste Management (SBCIWM) are offering a free Bulky Item Recycling Event for residents on Jan. 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at John Smith Road Landfill.

Caltrans, landfill and county staff will be on site to accept eligible bulky items defined as:

Weighing more than 25 pounds

4 auto tires = 1 item

One pick-up load of yard waste = 1 item

One pick-up load of wood waste = 1 item

Set of table and chairs = 1 item

The county said the Bulky Item Recycling Event collection is limited to two items per household. Proof of San Benito County residency is required. Eligible items include tires, furniture, mattresses, household appliances, hot tubs, water heaters, asphalt, concrete, wood waste and landscape trimmings.

This is a quarterly event held at John Smith Road Landfill. According to the release, Caltrans offered to help sponsor the Saturday event as part of their Clean California initiative, which encourages responsible waste handling, provides funding for local beautification projects, investing in litter removal and engaging the community.

“The best way to keep our state and the central coast litter-free is not to trash it in the first place,” said Caltrans District 5 Director Tim Gubbins. “The goal of Clean California is to make sure trash never ends up on our roadsides, highways and waterways and these Bulky Item Recycle/ Dump Day events give area residents a chance to help make that happen by disposing of their items safely, properly and at no cost.”

The release said that Caltrans, the John Smith Road Landfill and San Benito County kindly remind motorists to properly secure and tarp all cargo loads prior to driving. Transporting unsecured loads is unsafe, illegal and pollutes our roads and waterways. Loads that are not tied down/secured by tarps/nets are subject to fines.

Tips for securing your load: