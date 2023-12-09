Infromation provided by County of San Benito. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and San Benito County Integrated Waste Management (SBCIWM) are offering a free Bulky Item Recycling Event for residents on Saturday, December 9 and Sunday, December 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at John Smith Road Landfill.



This free two-day Recycling Event will take place on Saturday, December 9, and Sunday, December 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Caltrans, landfill, and county staff will be on-site to accept eligible bulky items at no charge at the John Smith Road Landfill (2650 John Smith Road, Hollister)



Bulky items are defined as:

Weighing more than 25 pounds

4 auto tires = 1 item

One pick-up load of yard waste = 1 item

One pick-up load of wood waste = 1 item

Set of table and chairs = 1 item

This Bulky Item Recycling Event collection is limited to 2 bulky items per household. Proof of San Benito County residency is required. Eligible items include tires, furniture, mattresses, household appliances, hot tubs, water heaters, asphalt, concrete, wood waste, and landscape trimmings.



This event is offered quarterly at John Smith Road Landfill. Caltrans has offered to help sponsor the Sunday event as part of their Clean California initiative. The Clean California program encourages responsible waste handling, provides funding for local beautification projects, investing in litter removal, and engaging the community. Part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s California Comeback Plan, Clean California is a sweeping $1.1 billion, multi-year clean-up effort to remove trash, create thousands of jobs, and engage communities to transform roadsides and restore pride in public spaces. Visit CleanCA.com for more information.



Items that will not be accepted include business waste, household trash, treated wood waste, or hazardous waste of any type. Hazardous waste includes paint, batteries, oils, acids, aerosol cans, household chemicals, corrosives, hazardous waste bases, etc. Mixed loads containing trash and bulky items may incur a charge. For questions on the proper disposal of hazardous waste in San Benito County, visit the County’s Hazardous Waste Program website (www.cosb.us/hhw).



Caltrans, the John Smith Road Landfill, and San Benito County kindly remind motorists to properly secure and tarp all cargo loads prior to driving. Transporting unsecured loads is unsafe and illegal and pollutes our roads and waterways. Loads that are not tied down/secured by tarps/nets are subject to fines.



Tips for securing your load:

Completely cover loads with tarps or cargo nets. Debris can escape from gaps.

Remove loose material and trash before driving.

Don’t overload; keep materials level with your truck bed.

Put light items lower and tie large items to the vehicle for traffic safety.

“We are proud to partner with Caltrans to provide these free bulky day recycling opportunities for our residents. The bulky recycling event planned for December 9 and 10 enables us to continue our efforts to reduce litter and help prevent illegal dumping in the community,” said County of San Benito Resources Management Agency Public Works Administrator Director Steve Loupe. “Integrated Waste Management would like to thank our partners Caltrans and John Smith Road Landfill as they support this event and engage our community to recycle their bulky items,” said Integrated Waste Management Manager Celina Stotler.