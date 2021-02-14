Caltrans announces two road closures this week.

Information provided by Transportation Agency of Monterey
Caltrans District 5 announced it will have one-lane closures on highways 146 and 101 starting Feb. 16 for spray operations.
A moving, one-lane closure is scheduled to occur along eastbound and westbound Highway 146, from Pinnacles/Metz Road to the San Benito County line on Feb. 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On Feb. 17, a moving, one-lane closure is scheduled to occur along northbound and southbound Highway 101 between the San Benito County and Santa Clara County lines from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.