Caltrans announces two road closures this week.

One lane closures on highways 101 and 146.

Information provided by Transportation Agency of Monterey

Caltrans District 5 announced it will have one-lane closures on highways 146 and 101 starting Feb. 16 for spray operations.

A moving, one-lane closure is scheduled to occur along eastbound and westbound Highway 146, from Pinnacles/Metz Road to the San Benito County line on Feb. 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Feb. 17, a moving, one-lane closure is scheduled to occur along northbound and southbound Highway 101 between the San Benito County and Santa Clara County lines from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.