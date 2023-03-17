Caltrans announces updated timeline State Route 198 re-opening

Target date of a complete reopening is estimated to be early May 2023.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5

A complete closure has been set up at State Route 198 and Warthan Creek Bridge while multiple locations on a stretch of State Route 198 between west of the city being worked on simultaneously in efforts to reopen the roadway.

Granite Construction crews have cleared multiple slides, removed debris from the area, and installed two of the four needed drainage systems. Through continuous storms, construction crews continue to perform several tasks including rebuilding a small section of State Route 198 (pictured), repairing guardrails, reinforcing slopes, cleaning existing drainage pipes, and hydroseeding. Pavement repairs at various sections of State Route 198 are planned for the area but are delayed due to the continual storms and wet weather. Multiple extreme weather systems have created significant delays in the estimated reopening date of the roadway. As of today, the estimated date of reopening State Route 198 east of the Fresno/Monterey County line is April 15, 2023.

While work continues on the Fresno County side of State Route 198, Caltrans District 5 crews have located portions of State Route 198 in Monterey County that will need to be repaired. These repairs will require the roadway to be closed for three weeks. In efforts to prevent residents from being denied access to their homes and essential services, the closure of State Route 198 in Monterey County will occur when District 6 crews open the roadway in Fresno County. The target date of a complete reopening of State Route 198 is estimated to be early May 2023.

Closures may continue for longer periods of time, if necessary, due to delays caused by weather or uncontrollable events that may occur. Caltrans would like to thank local businesses, residents, and all drivers in the area for their patience throughout this project.