Caltrans awards scholarships to District 5 students

$1,000 scholarships awarded to five college bound seniors pursuing a career in transportation.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5.

Caltrans District 5 has awarded $1,000 scholarships to five college bound students pursuing a career in transportation. The 2020 awardees were selected through competitive applications from high school seniors who live in District 5, which includes Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Benito counties.

According to a recent release, three of the scholarship winners are pursuing degrees in civil engineering and include Jonathan Dolan who will study at UC Berkeley, Jacob Jimenez at UC San Diego, and Marco Pizzaro at Stanford. In addition, Fermin Moreno will study mechanical engineering at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, and Connor Bradley is pursuing a master’s in maritime transportation/ferry master at California Maritime College in Vallejo.

Caltrans Deputy District Director for Administration Julia Bolger said, “Our employees are delighted to support these college scholarships. We know that these students will be well prepared to one day play diverse roles in transportation which adds so much to California’s economy and livability.”

District 5 employees raised money for these scholarships through the sale of food items in the district headquarters cafeteria and through an ongoing partnership with the California Transportation Foundation, the release said. This year a generous donation by the District 5 Golf Club helped reach the funding goals.