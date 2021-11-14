Caltrans begins repaving Highway 25 near Ridgemark on Nov. 15

Travelers can expect 20 minute delays near the Best Road area.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5.

Caltrans announced that it will start repaving work on Highway 25 starting Nov. 15 between Hollister and Tres Pinos. Travelers can expect one-way traffic control with delays of up to 20 minutes during daytime and overnight hours as part of the repaving project.

Drivers will encounter one-way traffic control along the 3.2 miles of roadway between the intersection of Highway 25 and Best Road / South Ridgemark Drive to the south, and the intersection of Highway 25 and Plaza Drive to the north.

The schedule for Nov. 15 through Nov. 19 is as follows:

Daytime work hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Overnight work will take place Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Message and directional signs will be in place to assist travelers.

“Grinding operations associated with preparing the road for repaving will result in significant noise and vibration,” Caltrans said.

It added that all businesses along Highway 25 will remain open during the repaving project and that uninterrupted access to Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital will also be maintained throughout the duration of this project.

Updates will be provided on the remaining schedule of work beyond next week as weather dictates and work progresses.