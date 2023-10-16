Information provided by Caltrans District 5. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

Caltrans is nearing the end of construction of the new turbo roundabout public safety project at the intersection of State Routes 25 and 156 (SR 25/156) just outside Hollister. As this is the first turbo roundabout project in the state and only the second in the nation, Caltrans, in close coordination with the Council of San Benito County Governments (SBCOG), is releasing an educational “how-to” video that helps residents, commuters, and other users to navigate this new feature.

The video – which is available in English and Spanish – can be found on the Caltrans District 5 YouTube page (English / Spanish) and on the SBCOG website (sanbenitocog.org/transportation-updates) [also included below].

The multi-lane turbo roundabout is a new innovative facility designed to improve safety while maintaining traffic flow and efficiency at the SR 25/156 intersection. A turbo roundabout operates similar to a regular roundabout but has additional features that reduce the potential for collisions. Some of these features include:

Advance overhead signage and pavement markings guiding users to their desired direction.

Three-inch lane dividers that guide users through the roundabout and discourage lane changes.

Lanes designed to be wide enough to accommodate the largest trucks approved for highway travel.

Later this month, Caltrans is anticipating overnight, partial closures of the intersection to complete critical paving work and overhead sign installation. More information will be shared as this work approaches.

The turbo roundabout is anticipated to be fully open to the public in early 2024. This fall through early winter, Caltrans will be working hard to share the education videos widely throughout San Benito County, neighboring regions, and within the trucking community. Caltrans welcomes requests for local presentations and/or more information from San Benito County community organizations.

The turbo roundabout project will reduce the number and severity of collisions at the intersection of State Routes 25 and 156 where the previous signalized intersection experienced a pattern of broadside and rear end collisions.

Speed limits throughout the construction zone continue to be reduced to 35 mph for the safety of construction crews and the traveling public. The contractor for this $11.1 million construction project is Graniterock of San Jose, CA. This project is anticipated to be completed in early 2024.