Caltrans District 5 seeking applicants for scholarship program

Information provided by Caltrans District 5.

Caltrans District 5 and the California Transportation Foundation (CTF) are offering two $750 scholarships to high school seniors within the five-county district (Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties).

The scholarship program is designed for college-bound senior high school students who plan to attend college in California, pursue a career in transportation and live on the central coast.

Applications must be submitted by May 3. The 2021 scholarships will be awarded this summer to high school seniors from the central coast.

For a link to the scholarship application, visit the site at: http://www.dot.ca.gov/d5/ scholarship.htm. For additional information contact Laurie Baima at Laurie.Baima@dot.ca.gov or call at (805) 549-3353.