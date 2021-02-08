Caltrans District 5 seeking public input on draft Active Transportation Plan

The plan will identify locations where bicycle and pedestrian improvements might be needed on the state highway system.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5.

Caltrans District 5 is looking for public input on its draft Active Transportation Plan, which will identify locations where bicycle and pedestrian improvements might be needed on the state highway system.

Review of the draft begins Feb. 8 and is available for comment on the District 5 catplan.org website through March 9. The final plan will be available in May.

“We look forward to hearing from the public on what they believe are the most important priorities in their communities and how we can best integrate them into our transportation projects moving forward,” said Caltrans District 5 Director Tim Gubbins.

A recent release noted that Caltrans wants to align the state’s bicycle and pedestrian network with the needs of communities, with an emphasis on improving social equity, reconnecting neighborhoods and improving access for all modes of transportation, including walking and bicycling. Caltrans is actively engaging with partners and community members in areas where previous transportation decisions might have created barriers to adequate transportation.

For more information about the Caltrans Active Transportation Plans, visit catplan.org/district-plans.