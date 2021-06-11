Caltrans District 5 seeks input on US 101 Business Plan

The deadline to complete the survey is June 30.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5

Caltrans District 5 recently released a statement saying it is inviting public input on the Central Coast’s US 101 corridor via an online survey. The survey helps establish goals for the Caltrans and Central Coast Coalition’s 2021 US 101 Business Plan now under development. The deadline for survey participation is Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

Caltrans is developing the plan in partnership with the Central Coast Coalition. The plan aims to raise public awareness that US 101 is a major economic asset to California and the nation while encouraging highway investments. The effort covers US 101 throughout District 5 and will provide the data, strategies, and community support necessary to plan for long and short-term corridor improvements.

The coalition membership includes the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, San Luis Obispo Council of Governments, Transportation Agency for Monterey County, Council of San Benito County Governments, Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission, the Association of Monterey Bay Area Governments and Caltrans District 5.

Please complete the Business Plan Survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/US101BP

More information: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5/district-5-current-projects/us-101-business-plan

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz Counties, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5