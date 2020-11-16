Caltrans District 5 to present Hwy 101 business plan to transportation leaders

COG to hear plan at Nov. 19 meeting.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5

Caltrans District 5 will host several online presentations over the next few months featuring the Caltrans U.S. Highway 101 Business Plan during Metropolitan Planning Organization/Regional Transportation Planning Agency board meetings.

According to a recent release, Caltrans is developing this business plan collaboratively with the Central Coast Coalition, which is working to increase awareness that the corridor is a major economic asset to California and the nation while encouraging highway investments. The plan, which focuses on U.S. Highway 101 throughout District 5, will provide the data, strategy, and community support necessary to match corridor priorities with potential funding sources for the future implementation of projects.

The coalition membership includes the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG), San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG), Transportation Agency for Monterey County (TAMC), Council of San Benito County Governments (SBTCOG), Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission (SCCRTC), Association of Monterey Bay Area Governments (AMBAG) and Caltrans District 5.

The public is invited to tune into each virtual meeting to view these presentations:

For more information on the Caltrans US Highway 101 Business Plan:

https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5/district-5-current-projects/us-101-business-plan