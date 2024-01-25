This article was written by BenitoLink intern Camille Mattish. Lea este articulo en español aqui.

Caltrans gave a presentation to the Council of San Benito County Governments to update the group on several highway construction projects in San Benito County.

Deputy Director of Caltrans District 5 Brandy Ryder said at the Jan. 18 meeting the Hwy 25/156 roundabout is still on track for completion by the end of January, weather permitting. She said only some final striping work remains.

The roundabout is a two-lane design meant to improve road safety by reducing both the number and the severity of collisions at the intersection. It’s the second turbo roundabout in the nation and first in California.

25/156 roundabout engineer design. Photo courtesy of Brandy Rider.

As for the Hollister Clean California project, which covers Hwy 25 from Santa Ana Road to Sunset Drive, Caltrans poured the foundation for an art sculpture that will be placed on the corner of Santa Ana Road and Hwy 25.

“They are working towards installing the sculpture,” said Ryder.

The installation date is unknown at this time.

The Clean California Initiative was initiated by Gov. Gavin Newsom in March 2023. It provides grants to California communities for roadside beautification and litter removal.

Hollister’s project includes Landscaping such as shade trees and colorful drought-tolerant shrubs, vines on sound walls, wood/gravel mulch to suppress weeds and Pinnacles-themed murals will be painted on several utility boxes.

Rendering of the Hollister Clean California project. File photo from Council of San Benito County Governments agenda packet.

Another Clean California project in San Benito County is “The Fabric of Life” mural in San Juan Bautista.

Ryder’s report also included an announcement seeking community members interested in serving on the Equity Advisory Committee.

There is also an open call for applicants to serve on the Interagency Equity Committee, which was first announced Jan. 11. The committee has 15 members and “advises agencies how to achieve meaningful outcomes and transportation equity,” said Ryder.

The agencies involved in the committee are the California Transportation Commission (Commission), California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA) and Caltrans.

Committee service applications are available until Feb. 4.

