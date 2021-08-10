Caltrans hosting contracting and procurement training courses

The series includes nine webinars starting Aug. 11.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5

Caltrans District 5 announced upcoming training courses for those interested in working with Caltrans. The California Department of Transportation is launching a new series of contracting and procurement training courses called “Paving Your Road to Success with Caltrans.” Webinar topics include:

August 11. Overview of Minor B Program (small construction contracts), 10:00 a.m.

August 18. Know Your Small Business Resources, 9:30 a.m.

August 26. Bonding, Estimation & Labor Compliance for Subcontractors, 10:00 a.m.

September 2. Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Certification, 11:30 a.m.

September 8. Selling Goods and Services to Caltrans, 11:00 a.m.

September 14. Understanding Small Business Program Codes, 10:00 a.m.

September 23. Understanding Caltrans Procurement and Service Contracts, 10:00 a.m.

September 28. How to Make Your Certification Work for You, 10:00 a.m.

October 6. How to Market Your Firm to Construction Primes, 1:00 p.m.

We’d like to encourage you to attend and hope you find this training valuable. To register for any topic, please visit https://tinyurl.com/CTsuccess21.