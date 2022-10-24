Caltrans schedules overnight lane closures on Hwy 101 near SJB

Travelers can expect delays of 5 minutes.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5

Caltrans announced overnight lane closures on Highway 101 near San Juan Bautista are scheduled beginning Oct. 26 for drainage infrastructure repairs. According to the news release the closures were originally scheduled to start Oct. 27.

Caltrans said travel will be reduced to one lane in each direction on Highway 101 just south of the separation of the highway and Highway 156.

Travel will be reduced to one lane in the southbound direction of Highway 101 on Oct. 26, from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Travel will be reduced to one lane in the northbound direction of Highway 101 on Oct. 26, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

“Should the scheduled repair work take more than one night, a second night of overnight closures will take place on the same schedule beginning Oct. 27,” Caltrans said. “An update will be provided should there be a need for a second night of work.”

It added message and directional signs will be in place to alert travelers and that travelers can expect delays of 5 minutes.