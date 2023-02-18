Caltrans schedules overnight lane closures on Hwy 101

Lanes will be closed between Crazy Horse Canyon and Dunbarton roads from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5

Travelers on US 101 will encounter overnight lane closures for the next week as crews work on an emergency project to repair a culvert damaged during recent winter storms.

Crews will be working to replace the culvert before storms forecast for next week. Overnight lane closures begin Feb. 17 and continue for five to seven nights.

The hours for these lane closures will be from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

These lane closures will take place on US 101, from .25 miles north of Crazy Horse Canyon Rd. to .5 miles south of Dunbarton Rd. This location in Monterey County is approximately four and a half miles north of Prunedale.

Note: These lane closures will occur in both the north and southbound directions of US 101, but only in one direction at a time, and only one lane will be closed at a time.

The damaged culvert has already contributed to erosion of a slope adjacent to the freeway. Crews view its replacement as necessary to protect the slope and to keep water and debris off roadway when the next storm system arrives.

Message and directional signs will be in place to advise travelers who can expect delays of up to 15 minutes.