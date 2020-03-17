Education / Schools

Caltrans seeking applicants for scholarship program

Program designed for college-bound senior high school students planning to pursue a career in transportation and live within the counties of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito.
Photo courtesy of Pixabay.
Information provided by Caltrans District 5.

Caltrans District 5 and the California Transportation Foundation are offering five $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors within the five-county district (Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito).

According to a recent release, the scholarship program is designed for college-bound senior high school students who are planning to pursue a career in transportation and live within the five counties of the district.

Applications must be submitted by April 17. The 2020 scholarships will be awarded this summer.

For a link to the scholarship application, visit the site at: http://www.dot.ca.gov/d5/scholarship.htm. For additional information, contact Laurie Baima at Laurie.Baima@dot.ca.gov or call at (805) 549-3353.

