Caltrans seeking applicants for scholarship program

Information provided by Caltrans District 5.
Caltrans District 5 and the California Transportation Foundation are offering five $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors within the five-county district (Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito).
According to a recent release, the scholarship program is designed for college-bound senior high school students who are planning to pursue a career in transportation and live within the five counties of the district.
Applications must be submitted by April 17. The 2020 scholarships will be awarded this summer.
For a link to the scholarship application, visit the site at: http://www.dot.ca.gov/d5/scholarship.htm. For additional information, contact Laurie Baima at Laurie.Baima@dot.ca.gov or call at (805) 549-3353.