Caltrans seeking applicants for scholarship program

Program designed for college-bound senior high school students planning to pursue a career in transportation and live within the counties of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5.

Caltrans District 5 and the California Transportation Foundation are offering five $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors within the five-county district (Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito).

According to a recent release, the scholarship program is designed for college-bound senior high school students who are planning to pursue a career in transportation and live within the five counties of the district.

Applications must be submitted by April 17. The 2020 scholarships will be awarded this summer.