Caltrans set to start repair project on Highway 129 West of San Juan Bautista

Construction and road delays to occur June 14-18.

Information provided Caltrans District 5

Caltrans District 5 announced it will be working on guardrail repair and shoulder grading project along Highway 129 in San Benito County. Work will result traffic delays during daylight hours next week starting June 14-18.

The project will take place on Highway 129 just west of San Juan Bautista in San Benito County. Work will be conducted between School Road to the west and Searle Road to the east.

Project hours are as follows: Monday thru Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m..

A traffic flagging crew will be on site to help direct traffic in the area.

Directional and electronic signs will be in place.

Motorists in both directions of Highway 129 can expect delays of up to 5 minutes.