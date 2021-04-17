Caltrans to close several roads and lanes in Monterey County starting April 18

Scheduled road, lanes, onramps and offramps closures that could affect San Benito County commuters.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5 and Transportation Agency for Monterey County.

Caltrans announced that from April 18 through May 15 it will working on the major four-mile project to upgrade the pavement in both directions of US 101 between East Market Street and Boronda Road in Salinas as part of the fifth phase (six phases total) of ramp reconstruction.

Motorists will encounter 24/7 ramp closures at the following locations:

The northbound US 101 offramp at Laurel Drive will be closed. Motorists may take a detour from the offramp at North Main Street and proceed to Laurel Drive.

The northbound US 101 onramps at Laurel Drive will be closed. Motorists travelling on Laurel Drive may detour on North Main Street to Boronda Road and take the northbound onramp to US 101 at Boronda Road.

NOTE: The signal at the end of the northbound offramp at Laurel Drive will be placed on flash 24/7 to allow equipment to safely move from ramp to ramp.

This project includes the installation of precast concrete pavement, cracking and sealing of pavement, additional asphalt concrete overlay, and reconstruction of the ramps at East Market Street, North Main Street, West Laurel Drive and Boronda Road. This project includes improvements to 19 on/off ramps.

The press release also noted that the contractor for the $37 million project is Graniterock of San Jose. Completion is scheduled for Summer 2021, weather permitting.

The Transportation Agency for Monterey County announced its scheduled road and lane closures that could affect San Benito County commuters from April 18 through April 24.

Highway 101: Highway 183 (Main Street): April 19 – April 23

There will be full closure of the northbound Highway 101 off ramp at Highway 183 (Main Street) for utility potholing work from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Highway 101: West Laurel Drive: Now – May 14

There will be full overnight closures of the northbound on ramps to Highway 101 at West Laurel Drive for paving work from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Highway 101: Airport Blvd. – San Benito County Line: April 20 – April 21

There will be moving lane closures along northbound and southbound Highway 101 between Airport Boulevard and the San Benito County Line for spray operation work from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Highway 101: San Miguel Canyon Road – Crazy Horse Canyon Road: April 20 – April 21

One lane closure will occur along northbound 101 between San Miguel Canyon Road and Crazy Horse Canyon Road for drainage cleaning work from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.