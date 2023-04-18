Caltrans to close Southbound 101/156 offramp over night

Crews will be performing maintenance to drainage infrastructure starting April 18.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5

Travelers on southbound US 101 near San Juan Bautista will encounter an overnight closure of the off ramp to eastbound Hwy 156 on April 18.

The southbound US 101 offramp to eastbound Hwy 156 will be closed at 8:30 p.m. and reopen April 19 at 5 a.m.

A detour is available. Travelers on southbound US 101 will continue south to the San Juan Road exit and return on northbound US 101 to eastbound Hwy. 156.

Message and directional signs will alert travelers in advance of the closure.

This closure will permit crews to perform essential maintenance to drainage infrastructure.