One lane closure planed for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Caltrans announced it will be working on southbound Hwy 101 from the county line to San Juan Road for guardrail repair. The release said work is scheduled for Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It added the work will result in one lane closure along southbound Highway 101 in that area.