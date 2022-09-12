Caltrans to conduct Hwy 101 repairs on Sept. 13

The agency to close a northbound lane near San Juan Bautista for roadwork.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5

Caltrans announced it will conduct daylong lane closures on northbound Hwy 101 near San Juan Bautista on Sept. 13 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. One northbound lane will remain open throughout the day.

“Travelers can expect significant delays while traveling in the area,” Caltrans said.

The news release said Caltrans is making emergency repairs to a section of roadway on northbound Hwy 101 located approximately one mile north of the junction of Hwy 101 and Hwy 156.

“If repair work on the northbound lanes of US 101 is not completed on Tuesday, Sept. 13, crews will work a similar shift on Wednesday, Sept. 14.,” Caltrans said.

It added that earlier this week, emergency repairs were made to the three southbound lanes of Hwy 101 at this location after a section of the roadway heaved up.

“Caltrans plans to return Tuesday Sept. 12, to perform a similar repair of the roadway in the two northbound lanes as preventative maintenance to prevent any future heaving in the northbound direction,” according to the news release.

It added CHP will be on hand to assist with traffic control and that message and directional signs will be in place to direct travelers.