Caltrans to continue repaving work on Hwy 25 near Hollister the week after Thanksgiving

Travelers can expect shorter delays of up to 10 minutes.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5

The Hwy. 25 repaving project near Hollister will continue the week of Nov. 29, Caltrans has announced. Travelers can expect reduced traffic control over the length of the project as traffic control will be limited to specific work locations.

Caltrans said major portions of the roadway were repaved along the 3.2 miles between the intersection of Hwy. 25 and Best Road/ South Ridgemark Drive to the south, and the intersection of Hwy. 25 and Plaza Drive to the north. Travelers can expect delays of up to 10 minutes.

Caltrans said work will continue Nov. 29 through Dec. 3, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Traffic control will be limited to specific areas of work along the parameters of the project while crews perform electrical signal work, set roadway survey markers, and apply slurry seal,” Caltrans said.

The transportation agency also noted that the signal lights on Hwy. 25 at Union Road, Sunset Drive, and Plaza Drive might flash red throughout the week as crews install electrical detector loops beneath the roadway.

Travelers should treat the flashing red at these intersections as they would a stop sign. Message and directional signs will be in place to assist travelers, who should allow extra time for commute through the area.

All businesses along Highway 25 will remain open during the repaving project. Uninterrupted access to Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital will also be maintained throughout the duration of this project.

Updates will be provided on the remaining schedule of work beyond next week as weather dictates and work progresses.