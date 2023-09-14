Information provided by Caltrans

Caltrain, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA), and the Cities of Gilroy and Morgan Hill have announced a significant enhancement to the weekday Caltrain service.

Starting Monday, September 25, a fourth train will be introduced to the Gilroy/Morgan Hill morning and evening weekday service, offering commuters greater flexibility and convenience when traveling by Caltrain.

The decision to expand the service comes because of collaborative efforts between Caltrain, VTA, and the Cities of Gilroy and Morgan Hill, with a strong focus on improving accessibility and connectivity for residents in these areas. The additional train aims to accommodate the growing demand for commuter rail services.

This development has been met with enthusiastic support from local officials and community leaders, recognizing its significance in addressing the region’s transit needs.

Commenting on the collaborative effort that brought the fourth train to South County, Morgan Hill Mayor Mark Turner added, “The addition of the fourth train is both a short-term and long-term victory for South County residents. A lot of credit goes to those staff members from Morgan Hill and Gilroy who have remained committed to seeing this day come to fruition. My sincerest gratitude to the Caltrain and VTA Board and staff for their part in bringing this fourth train to South County. Generating more connectivity options to other Bay Area locations through mass transit positively impacts our environment. Caltrain’s vision and efforts toward electrification will be an additional benefit by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

To ensure that the new schedule aligns with the needs and preferences of commuters, Caltrain conducted a survey in June 2023 to gather feedback. The new train service was adjusted based on the valuable insights received from the community, making it a truly customer-centric initiative.

For more information about the expanded Caltrain service and to stay updated on the latest developments, please visit Caltrain’s official website.

Joint Press Conference to Celebrate the Fourth Train

Caltrain, VTA, and the Cities of Gilroy and Morgan Hill will be holding a joint press conference to celebrate the fourth train on its first day of service. The press conference will take place at the Gilroy Transit Center, located at 7250 Monterey Highway, Gilroy, California, at 7 a.m. Following the press conference, the members of the press are invited to join elected officials in riding the 7:29 a.m. train from Gilroy to Morgan Hill.

What: Joint Press Conference to Celebrate the Fourth Train

When: September 25, 2023 at 7 a.m.

Where: Gilroy Transit Center, 7250 Monterey Highway, Gilroy

Speakers: Mayor Marie Blankley, Mayor Mark Turner, Board Representative Cindy Chavez, and Board Chair Jeff Gee