Caltrans to perform brush control and tree trimming on Hwy 156 in Prunedale

Information provided by Caltrans.

Caltrans will perform a five-day brush control and tree trimming operation on both directions of a three-mile section of Highway 156 between Cathedral Oaks and North Prunedale Road in the Prunedale area starting Monday, Jan. 27.

According to a recent release, there will be one-way traffic control in both directions from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ten to 15-minute delays are anticipated.

The brush control and tree trimming operation will protect surrounding properties and the travelling public, the release said. Work will be performed by the Caltrans Salinas North Maintenance and Salinas Tree crews, and is expected to be complete by Jan. 31 at 2 p.m.

Electronic message signs will be activated to inform the public about this roadwork, and California Highway Patrol will be present to assist with traffic control and enforcement.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For more information on this project and for traffic updates on other Caltrans projects in Santa Cruz County, residents may call the District 5 Public Affairs Office at (805) 549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5