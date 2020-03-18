Caltrans to perform electrical work on Hwy 101 in Prunedale

The no. 2 (right) lane will be closed in both directions in various locations between Pesante Road and Dunbarton Road.

Information provided by Caltrans.

Caltrans will perform electrical work on Highway 101 in Prunedale this Saturday, March 21 from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to a recent release, the no. 2 (right) lane will be closed in both directions in various locations between Pesante Road and Dunbarton Road.

Motorists can expect delays not to exceed 15 minutes during these moving lane closures. Electronic message signs will be activated to inform travelers about this roadwork, and the California Highway Patrol will be present to enhance safety for everyone.

Roadwork will be performed by the Caltrans Salinas North Maintenance and Electrical team.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in the region, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5