Caltrans to perform guardrail repair on Hwy 101 in Prunedale

Information provided by Caltrans.
Caltrans will be performing guardrail repair on southbound Highway 101 between Dunbarton Road and Crazy Horse Road in Prunedale this Saturday, March 7.
According to a recent release, the southbound no. 2 (right) lane will be closed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Motorists can expect delays not to exceed 20 minutes. Electronic message signs will be activated to inform travelers about this roadwork which is necessary to ensure a safe environment for everyone.
The roadwork will be performed by the Caltrans Salinas North Maintenance and is expected to be completed by 2 p.m.
Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.
For traffic updates on other state highways in Monterey County, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5