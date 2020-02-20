Caltrans to perform work along Highways 101 and 156

Work expected to wrap up on Feb. 28.

Information provided by Caltrans.

Caltrans will be performing maintenance work along Highways 101 and 156 in the Prunedale and Oak Hills area starting Monday, Feb. 24, with all work expected to be complete by Friday, Feb. 28.

Work details are as follows:

Feb. 24: northbound Highway 101 between Dunbarton Road South and the Monterey/San Benito County Line. The no. 2 (right) lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for tree trimming and brush control.

Feb. 25: northbound Highway 101 between Mallory Canyon Road and Echo Valley Road. The no. 1 (left) lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for median barrier/jersey wall work.

Feb. 26: southbound Highway 101 between San Miguel Canyon Road and Moro Road. The no. 2 (right) lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for tree trimming and brush control.

Feb. 27-28: both directions of Highway 156 between Cathedral Oak Road and Vierra Canyon Road. There will be one-way reversing traffic control from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. for tree trimming and brush control.

Caltrans said motorists can expect delays not to exceed 15 minutes. Electronic message signs will be activated to inform travelers about this roadwork. The California Highway Patrol will be present to assist with enforcement and traffic control.

This roadwork will be performed by the Caltrans Salinas North Maintenance, Salinas Tree and San Luis Bridge crews.

For traffic updates and more information, contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or visit the District 5 website at https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans- near-me/district-5.