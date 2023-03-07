Caltrans to repair Hwy 156 potholes

Roadwork to be conducted between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. March 7.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5

Construction crews will take advantage of a forecasted break in the rain on Tuesday March 7, to repair potholes along Hwy. 156 which have multiplied during recent rains.

Travelers on Hwy. 156 will encounter ten-minute delays in both directions as crews repair potholes between The Alameda and Union Road from 8 a.m to 4 p.m.

Road repair crews will work behind moving flagged closures performing two-way traffic control while repairs are being made.

Travelers are asked to give extra time during their commutes today between 8 am and 4 pm.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.