Information provided by Caltrans District 5. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

Construction crews will take advantage of a forecasted break in the rain on Jan. 8 to repair potholes along Hwy. 156 as a result of recent rain in the area.

Travelers will encounter fifteen-minute delays in both directions as crews repair potholes between The Alameda and Union Road on Jan. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This roadwork will take place behind moving flagged closures and will include one-way reversing traffic control while repairs are being made.

Travelers are asked to allow extra time during their commutes between 9 am and 3 pm.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.