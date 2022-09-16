Caltrans to start two projects on Highway 25 Sept. 19

Traffic delays are expected to be of up to 10 minutes.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5

Caltrans announced it will begin two projects to improve drainage and replace culverts on Highway 25 starting Sept. 19. The work may result in traffic delays of up to 10 minutes at the two locations.

The news release said crews will be on site in Tres Pinos, just south of Southside Road or about 38 miles south just south of Bitterwater Road. Crews will only be working at one site at a time throughout the week.

One way traffic control is expected to be in place through Sept. 23 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Message and directional signs will be in place to assist travelers.