Caltrans work planned for Highway 156 

Road work scheduled for March 1.

Information provided by Transportation Agency for Monterey County.

Caltrans will work at the following sites on March 1:

Highway 156: State Route 156—Vierra Canyon Road

There will be a moving closure along eastbound and westbound Highway 156 from the beginning of the highway to Vierra Canyon Road for spraying operation work from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Highway 156: State Route 183 (West)

There will be full closure of the westbound on-ramp at westbound State Route 183 and westbound State Route 156 for tree work from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.