Transportation

Caltrans work planned for Highway 156 

Road work scheduled for March 1.
Photo courtesy of Pixabay.
Photo courtesy of Pixabay.

Information provided by Transportation Agency for Monterey County.

Caltrans will work at the following sites on March 1:

Highway 156: State Route 156—Vierra Canyon Road

There will be a moving closure along eastbound and westbound Highway 156 from the beginning of the highway to Vierra Canyon Road for spraying operation work from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Highway 156: State Route 183 (West)

There will be full closure of the westbound on-ramp at westbound State Route 183 and westbound State Route 156 for tree work from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

BenitoLink Staff