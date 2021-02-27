Caltrans work planned for Highway 156 

Information provided by Transportation Agency for Monterey County.
Caltrans will work at the following sites on March 1:
Highway 156: State Route 156—Vierra Canyon Road
There will be a moving closure along eastbound and westbound Highway 156 from the beginning of the highway to Vierra Canyon Road for spraying operation work from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Highway 156: State Route 183 (West)
There will be full closure of the westbound on-ramp at westbound State Route 183 and westbound State Route 156 for tree work from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.