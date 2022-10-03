Candidates attending BenitoLink Election Forum Oct. 11

Public will hear from candidates on current issues at general election forum.

BenitoLink is hosting the Your Voice- Your Vote general election forum Tuesday, Oct. 11 starting at 6 p.m. The free, non-partisan event will be held at the Granada Theater at 336 Fifth St. in Hollister.

BenitoLink, San Benito’s nonprofit, local news organization asks that you register for the free event by going here. Seating capacity in the theater is 300 and the event is expected to run approximately 2.5 hours.

US Representatives 18th district (Attending?)

San Benito County Supervisor Peter Hernandez- business owner (Yes)

Representative Zoe Lofgren (Yes)

State Assembly 29th District

Stephanie Castro- Educator (Yes)

Assemblymember Robert Rivas (No)

Supervisor District-1

San Benito County Supervisor Betsy Dirks- contractor for yearbook publisher (Yes)

Dom Zanger- Estate manager (Yes)

Hollister Mayor

Mayor Ignacio Velazquez- Business owner (Yes)

Mia Casey- nonprofit administrator (Yes)

Hollister City Council Dist- 2

Hani Mayzouni- Director of technology (Yes)

Sergio Montanez- Accountant (Yes)

Councilmember Rolan Resendiz- Teacher (Yes)

Celeste Toledo-Bocanegra- Business owner (Yes)

Hollister City Council Dist- 3

Rosalinda Sanchez-Business owner (Yes)

Councilmember Dolores Morales- Probation program manager (Yes)

San Juan Bautista City Council

Jose Aranda- IT manager (Yes)

Edwin Sabathia- Mechanical engineer (Yes)

Jackie Morris-Lopez- Physician assistant (No)

Steve Harris-retired (No)

Councilmember Leslie Jordan- Water resources specialist (No response)

Measure Q

Yes on Q: Julio Rodriguez (Yes)

No on Q: Bob Tiffany (Yes)

Measure R

Yes on R: Frank Barragan (Yes)

No on R: John Freeman (Yes)

BenitoLink thanks our sponsors for both the Your Voice- Your Vote primary and general election forums. Forum sponsors are Brent Redmond Transportation, Golden Memorial, Phil Foster: Pinnacle Organics, Richard W. Shelton Insurance, Rotary Club of San Juan Bautista, SBC Cosmetic Care, True Value Hardware and Wright Brothers Industrial Supply. The forum will also be recorded and uploaded to our BenitoLink YouTube channel, for those who cannot attend or wish to watch it later.