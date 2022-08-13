Candidates who have filed for Nov. Election

Several races have been give extended filing period of one week.

As of 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12 the following candidates have filed and qualified for the Nov 8 General Election ballot. Aug 12 at 5 p.m. was the deadline for filing.

U.S. Congress District 18: Peter Hernandez, Zoe Lofgren (I).

California State Assembly District 29: Stephanie Castro, Robert Rivas (I).

San Benito Board of Supervisors District 1: Betsy Dirks (I) Dom Zanger.

San Benito County Board of Education District 3: Joan Campbell-Garcia (I).

San Benito County Board of Education District 4: Reb Monaco (I).

San Benito County Board of Education District 5: Lee Ann Britt (I)

Gavilan Joint Community College District Area 5: Jeanie Wallace (I).

Gavilan Joint Community College District Area 7: Irma Gonzalez (I), Jose Martinez -Saldana.

Aromas San Juan Unified School District Two Year: Casey Powers (I) Nomination period extended to August 19.

Aromas San Juan Unified School District Area 4 Anissa Dizon (I).

San Benito High School District Area 2: Miguel Sahagun Jr. (I).

San Benito High School District Area 3: Steve Delay (I).

San Benito High School District Area 4: Juan Robledo (I).

Bitterwater Tully School District: Vote for three. No candidates filed. Nomination period extended to August 19.

Cienega School District: Vote for three. Richard Charles Bayramyon (I), Sara Steiner (I), Patrick Wirz (I).

Hollister School District Area 1: No candidates filed.

Hollister School District Area 3: Cathy Toste.

Hollister School District Area 5: Jan Grist (I).

Jefferson School District Two Year: April Reyes, Amy Strohn (I).

Jefferson School District: Vote for three. David Reikowski (I), Linsay Falsey.

North County Joint School District Two Year: Norma Nichols (I).

North County Joint School District: Vote for two, Cindy King (I), Ted Zanella (I).

Panoche School District: Vote for two. No candidates filed. Nomination period extended to August 19.

Southside School District Two Year: No candidates filed. Nomination period extended to August 19.

Southside School District: Vote for three. Julie Corrigan (I). Julio Salazar. Nomination period extended to August 19.

Tres Pinos School District: Vote for three No candidates filed. Nomination period extended to August 19.

Willow Grove School District: Vote for two. Brent Shepherd, Gregory Swett.

City of Hollister Mayor: Mia Casey, Ignacio Velazquez (I).

City of Hollister Council District 2: Celeste Toledo-Bocanegra, Hani Mayzouni, Sergio Montanez, Rolan Resendez (I).

City of Hollister Council District 3: Dolores Morales (I), Rosalinda Sanchez.

City of Hollister City Treasurer: No candidates filed. Nomination period extended to August 19.

City of San Juan Bautista Council: Vote for three. Steve Harris, Leslie Jordan (I), Edwin Sabathia. Nomination period extended to August 19.

City of San Juan Bautista City Clerk: No candidates filed. Nomination period extended to August 19.

City of San Juan Bautista City Treasurer: No candidates filed. Nomination period extended to August 19.

Aromas Water District: Vote for three Seth Capron.v Nomination period extended to August 19.

San Benito County Water District Division 1: Keith Snow, Mark Wright.

San Benito County Water District Division 4: Robert Gilchrist Huenemann, Douglas Williams (I).

Sunnyslope Water District: Vote for three. Mike Alcorn (I), Dee Brown (I), Ed Mauro (I).

Tres Pinos Water District: Vote for two. No candidates filed. Nomination period extended to August 19.

San Benito Health Care District Zone 2: No candidates filed. Nomination period extended to August 19.

San Benito Health Care District Zone 4: Jose Sanchez. Nomination period extended to August 19.

Aromas Tri-County Fire Protection District: Vote for three. George Mortan (I), Kenneth Mahler (I), Ron Mesiroff (I).