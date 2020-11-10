CARES Act funding to be used for Hollister downtown re-opening

Ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for Nov. 14.

Information provided by County of San Benito.

In a press release on Nov. 10, the County of San Benito stated a portion of CARES Act funding is being used to support the downtown Hollister beautification program.

Seventeen downtown Hollister businesses now have parklets and are set to re-open San Benito Street for the first time since it closed for construction on Oct. 26. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 14 at 11 a.m. at the corner of Fifth and San Benito streets.

The event will be hosted in partnership with the San Benito County Chamber of Commerce and the Hollister Downtown Association.