Lea este articulo en español aquí.

More than a dozen members of Hollsiter’s youth Folklorico group Carisma Mexicano have been braving the cold nights over the last few weeks as they practice dance routines in their street clothes in a local carport that is illuminated by a single strategically placed lamp.

Luz Bertha Montes and Carisma Mexicana. Photo by Robert Eliason.

It’s a far cry from how they will appear during Hollister’s 33rd Annual Lights On Celebration and Parade, when they will dance in their traditional costumes, bedecked with strings of flashing lights, performing routines that have won awards in events like the annual Saddle Horse Show Downtown Parade.

Luz Bertha Montes was inspired to found Charisma Mexicano in 2017 after her daughter, Alondra Medina, 17, took an interest in dance in elementary school, which was reinforced by a trip to Mexico.

Alondra Medina and Rocky Gonzalez. Photo by Robert Eliason.

“When I saw the dances there,” Medina said, “I was really inspired. I thought, ‘This is really cool—I want to do this.’ So when we came back, I asked my mom if I could join a dance team.”

Montes’ other three children also wanted to get dance lessons, but the cost for all four children was prohibitive.

“I quickly learned it was something that I could do on my own,” Montes said. “Ever since I was young, I was always the first in line to go to any dance. It was exciting to me when my daughter wanted to follow in my footsteps.”

Montes began asking friends and neighbors if they might have children interested in joining the group, with lessons given at no charge.

As word spread, she quickly gained 12 students, including neighbor Frida Chavarin Lara.

“I had always been wanting to dance,” Lara said. “But all the other dance studios are a little expensive. When I found out she was teaching for free, it meant that I could pursue my passion.”

“They told me they needed more guys to join in,” he said, “and they told me if I came to practice they would get me situated. It is pretty fun, I’ve made new friends, and I am learning where my heritage and my roots came from.”

The group has performed at many Hollister events and parades, including the recent Altars on San Benito celebration, as well as private parties, and always for free.

“We don’t charge because what we do is by the community and for the community,” Medina said. “For private events, if they want to give us a meal, we will take it. But there is usually a lot of food anyway because it’s a birthday party or something like that.”

One recent member, Rocky Gonzalez, 17, decided to join Carisma Mexicano after seeing the group performing at a car show last month.

Rocky Gonzalez at rehearsal and in costume. Photo by Robert Eliason.

Gonzales has taken part in three performances since then and said that while he had never danced in public before, he finds it easy to get up in front of a crowd.

“This is a community of people that I feel very comfortable with,” he said. “I am not nervous because everyone, including my family and friends, is out there supporting us.”

Other than requiring students to pay for their own outfits, Montes covers the rest of the expenses herself. She now has around 18 students, aged seven through 17, but is hoping to find a bigger location for practice so she can expand her classes.

“I donate my time because this is something I really like to do,” said Montes. “I don’t mind because I don’t want to see the kids out in the streets, doing other things that they shouldn’t be doing.”

During the “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” Lights On Celebration, Carisma Mexicano will be performing along with three other groups: Yamamoto Hula Ohana, West Coast World Martial Arts and Animation Dance Community.

The first performances will be in front of the Veterans Memorial Bldg:

4:00-4:15 Carisma Mexicano

4:15-4:30 Yamamoto Hula Ohana

4:30-4:45 West Coast World Martial Arts

4:45-5:00 Animation Dance Community

There will be a second performance at the intersection of Fifth and San Benito streets:

4:30-4:45 Carisma Mexicano

4:45-5:00 Yamamoto Hula Ohana

5:00-5:15 West Coast World Martial Arts

5:15-5:30 Animation Dance Community

