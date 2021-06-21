News Release

CASA of San Benito County to hold July fundraising event

Tickets include meal, craft beer and raffle ticket.
Photos provided by CASA.
Information provided by CASA of San Benito County

 

CASA of San Benito County has announced its 2021 fundraising event:

BBQ & Brew Drive-Thru, which will take place on July 17 from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Intero Real Estate parking lot located at 800 San Benito Street. It is a 21+ years of age event.

CASA of San Benito County is partnering up with Kneaded Catering & Pour Decisions to bring participants a to-go meal, a craft beer and one raffle ticket for the chance to win one of four raffle packages, each valued over $700.

Raffle packages include “BBQ Backyard,” “Gourmet S’mores,” “Picturesque Picnic” and “infamous wine heist.”

Tickets cost $40. Ticket, raffle pack descriptions, and additional information can be found here or call 831-637-4992.

BenitoLink Staff