CASA receives donation from Charles River Labs

This article was contributed by CASA of San Benito County.

CASA of San Benito County is pleased to share the organization was recently honored with a significant donation from Charles River Labs.

“This unexpected gift comes at a time in which we are all experiencing much uncertainty,” said CASA Executive Director Esther Curtice. “This gift will assist us greatly in building awareness and supporting our advocates and foster children.”

Company employees have a long history of involvement with CASA; from organizing and hosting lunchtime fundraisers, to collecting and wrapping pajamas, games, and gift cards for youth during the holidays.

Charles River Labs Hollister Plant Manager Robin Schweiger shared the company believes in supporting communities in which it operates, and CASA aligns with the company’s values of making a meaningful impact.

“We are deeply appreciative of Charles River Labs and their employees for their generosity and continued support of the foster youth from our community,” said Curtice.

To learn more about CASA or becoming a volunteer advocate for a foster child from San Benito County, please visit casasanbenito.org.