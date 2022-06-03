CDC expands COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility

Residents 5 years of age and older are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine boosters.

On May 19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced it’s expanding eligibility of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to everyone 5 years of age and older. It recommends boosters should be administered five months after the initial Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination series.

“Vaccination with a primary series among this age group has lagged behind other age groups leaving them vulnerable to serious illness. With over 18 million doses administered in this age group, we know that these vaccines are safe, and we must continue to increase the number of children who are protected. I encourage parents to keep their children up to date with CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine recommendations,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

The release added that since the pandemic began, more than 4.8 million children ages 5 through 11 have been diagnosed with COVID-19, 15,000 have been hospitalized and over 180 have died.

“As cases increase across the country, a booster dose will safely help restore and enhance protection against severe disease,” the CDC said.

The CDC also recommends those 12 and older who are immunocompromised and those 50 and older should receive a second booster dose at least 4 months after their first.

“Over the past month we have seen steady increases in cases, with a steep and substantial increase in hospitalizations for older Americans,” the CDC said. While older Americans have the highest coverage of any age group of first booster doses, most older Americans received their last dose (either their primary series or their first booster dose) many months ago, leaving many who are vulnerable without the protection they may need to prevent severe disease, hospitalization, and death.”

The CDC added that eligible residents may get their first or second booster if they haven’t had a vaccine dose since the beginning of December 2021.

Residents may check the state’s MyTurn vaccine system at myturn.ca.gov or call 1-833-422-4255 for COVID-19 vaccine booster appointments and/or walk-in options. In addition, check with your provider or local pharmacy for vaccine availability. For more information about COVID-19 vaccine, visit covid19.ca.gov/vaccines/. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit VaccinateALL58.com.